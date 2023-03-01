The derailment of a train between Athens and Thessaloniki caused “several deaths” and “numerous injuries” on Tuesday night, according to the Greek press agency ANA, citing the country’s relief services. Several Greek media refer to at least six people killed in the accident and a dozen injured, whose rescue operation is still underway.

According to the first information, three wagons derailed on Tuesday night at the height of Lárisa, in the center of the country, after the collision of two trains, one for goods and the other for passengers.

One of the wagons caught fire and several people were trapped, according to the public television channel Ert.

The authorities deployed a huge rescue operation with police officers, 40 firefighters and some 30 ambulances transferred to the scene to help the dozens of injured, according to the local media Onlarissa.

According to the ANA press agency, the fire was brought under control overnight by firefighters who estimate that, in addition to “dozens of injuries, several people were found unconscious and dead.”

Lazos, a passenger questioned by the newspaper Protothema, declared: “We have experienced something very shocking.” “I’m not hurt, but I’m stained with the blood of other people who were hurt next to me,” he said.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The two hospitals in the Lárisa region were called in to receive the numerous wounded, according to Onlarissa.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.