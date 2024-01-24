You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The event happened in the early morning of January 24.
Mongolian General Emergency Administration web portal
The two vehicles involved were burned by the severity of the explosion.
E F
At least six people were killed and 14 others injured in a traffic accident that caused a tanker truck loaded with 60 tons of liquefied natural gas to explode in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar.
According to a statement from the Mongolian General Emergency Administration published on its website, The accident occurred in the early hours of this Wednesday, when the tanker collided with a car and caught fire in the capital's Bayanzurkh district.
Six people, including three firefighters, died in the fire and subsequent explosion, which also injured 14 people, including 10 from burns, one from poisoning, and three babies from smoke inhalation.
The General Emergency Administration indicated that rescue teams traveled to the scene of the incident and managed to extinguish the fire..
The images released by the agency show a large flame that enveloped the street where the accident occurred.
The photos also show that two vehicles involved were burned. In addition, the road suffered serious damage and the windows of some surrounding buildings were broken by the blast wave.
More than 600 employees from the capital's police, hospital, water administration department and railways worked to ensure the safety of citizens, provide health care services and extinguish fires in the affected area, the agency added.
EFE
E F
