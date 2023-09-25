Guatemala City (AFP) – At least six people died, of which two were minors, and another 13 are missing after a river overflowed due to heavy rains. The flood destroyed six homes in the center of the capital of Guatemala.

The events occurred in the early hours of this Monday, when a strong flood of the El Naranjo River destroyed the homes of the Dios Es Fiel settlement, located under a vehicular bridge.

“Six bodies have been located (…), there are two minors and the rest are adults,” the undersecretary of the Disaster Reduction Coordinator (Conred), Walter Monroy, told reporters. The civil protection official specified that 13 people remain missing.

The current caused by the rains carried away stones, trees, earth and debris and destroyed the precarious houses in the area, mostly built with zinc sheets. Monroy indicated that the current arrived after a “damming” of water due to the landslide above the basin.

Firefighters work to recover the bodies of victims who were swept away by the overflowing river, in the bed of the Las Vacas River, several kilometers from the buried homes in the Dios es Fiel settlement, on September 25, 2023, in Chinautla, in Guatemala City (Guatemala). EFE – Esteban Biba

Hundreds of firefighters, police, soldiers, neighbors and volunteers in the affected community and in the path of the river participate in the rescue, Conred added. The entity, in an initial balance, had reported 18 missing people.

Prior to this tragedy, the current rainy season in this country, which begins in May and ends in November, had left 29 dead, 2.1 million affected, 10,303 evacuated, four roads and nine bridges destroyed, among other damages.

Much of the sewage from the capital’s homes ends up in the overflowing river, on whose banks thousands of disadvantaged residents have built buildings despite the fact that it is prohibited by the authorities.

“We knew about the risk, but we are here out of necessity”

Esaú González, 42 years old, a resident of the affected area, was trying to assimilate the tragedy that he and his neighbors are experiencing and cannot help but be amazed at how they lost everything due to the current of water.

“It was like a tornado, the river brought strength, then it passed by carrying several small houses (…), the neighbors disappeared,” this Guatemalan who says he has several jobs to survive told AFP.

He regretted that poverty leads hundreds of families to live on the slopes of ravines. “The rent is very high, the salaries are not enough to cover the rental costs,” she complained.

Near him, Mordoqueo Escalante, 35, regained strength after removing sand with a shovel in search of his sister Josefina Escalante (23), who disappeared in the tragedy. Along with other neighbors, he at times supported the lifeguards who searched the area with the help of trained dogs.

“What we want is to find her,” said Mordoqueo Escalante, explaining that his relative worked as a clerk at a nearby pharmacy.

Rescuers search for people buried by the El Naranjo River, in the Dios es Fiel settlement in Guatemala City (Guatemala). EFE – Esteban Biba

“The river took away entire families, unfortunately we already knew about the risk, (but) out of necessity we are here,” another resident of the affected settlement, Marvin Cabrera, a 36-year-old food delivery man on a motorcycle, told the AFP agency.

Iris López, 27, is hopeful that the government can move the survivors somewhere else to live.

“I would even hope to build another new house, maybe not here, but somewhere else,” he told AFP after indicating that “nothing was left of the house where he lived with his sister.”

He said that his sister survived because a month ago she moved to her mother’s house in a town south of the capital to recover from a birth operation, but “if she had been here the river would have taken her away.”

Thousands of citizens of Guatemala, where 59% of the 17.7 million inhabitants live in poverty, have been forced to build their precarious homes on the slopes of ravines, on the banks of rivers and in flood-prone areas.

“Given the tragedy in the Dios Es Fiel settlement due to the flooding of the river, I express my deep concern and solidarity with the affected families,” President Alejandro Giammattei wrote on the X network, formerly Twitter.

According to the Guatemalan Chamber of Construction (CGC) and the National Association of Home Builders (Anacovi), the housing deficit in the country is about two million homes.