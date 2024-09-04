The funniest memes about the Sangiuliano-Boccia case

The case Gennaro Sangiuliano–Mary Rosaria Boccia has also conquered social media. The affair, which sees the Minister of Culture accused of having lied (even to his own Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni) about the role and advantages obtained by his new alleged collaborator, has in less than no time unleashed the imagination of the people of the web.

On Xin fact, the hashtag (a function that, through a word, groups together topics of interest on the platform, ed.) is reaching record numbers “Sangiuliano resign”.

Among the many comments from users, some stand out for their particular humor. “However, in the times of Berlusconi it took at least two to bring down governments”, we read on the pages of the social network. And again: “With everything he is doing against the government, I would say to do a wide field with the Boccia”.

“Not even a single public euro for a coffee at Bowl. Maybe because she prefers barley,” “Look, such a humiliation would force the resignation even a stone”, “It is clear that if a hotel has to offer a room to the influencer and then to the non-counsellor councillors and then who knows who else in the end it will have to distribute the costs among the paying customers… much less inflation!”, write the most malicious ones.

But it doesn’t end there. The web has in fact given birth to a flurry of memes, each more hilarious (and appropriate) than the last. Here is a long list selected by our newspaper.