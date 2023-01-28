Home page World

From: Christina Denk

A Palestinian shot dead seven people at a synagogue and three others were injured. The police shot the attacker. The news ticker.

Update from January 28, 08:56: After the attack on the synagogue in East Jerusalem that killed seven, Israel announced consistent action. Israeli Defense Minister Joav Galant said the security forces would “act decisively and vigorously against terrorism and reach out to everyone involved in the attack.” The security forces in Jerusalem and the West Bank have already been strengthened.

Palestinians gather in the streets of Gaza City after news of gunfire in East Jerusalem. © Mohammed Talatene/dpa

The security situation in Israel and in the Palestinian territories has been extremely tense for days. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the local population not to take the law into their own hands. “For this we have an army and a police force that receive instructions from the cabinet.” The security cabinet was therefore convened for Saturday evening. “We will act decisively and calmly.” Meanwhile, Israel’s right-wing extremist police minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, called for citizens “to be better armed to avoid such attacks.”

Deadly shots in Jerusalem: At least seven victims in Israel – cheers in the Gaza Strip

Update from January 27, 10:20 p.m.: The police in Jerusalem confirmed: The assassin who shot several people in East Jerusalem is dead. According to initial findings, the police said on Friday evening that it was a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem. The police had previously said officers had shot the assassin at the scene and “neutralized” him.

Cheering in the Gaza Strip: After the deadly attack, eyewitnesses report of Palestinians celebrating

Update from January 27, 10:03 p.m.: Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank have responded with celebrations to a terrorist attack that left several dead at a synagogue in east Jerusalem. Eyewitnesses reported militants shooting up in the air and pouring into the streets on Friday night. A spokesman for Gaza’s ruling Hamas said the attack was “in retaliation for the Israeli army’s attack on the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday.”

Jerusalem District Police Chief Doron Turgeman said loudly Jerusalem Post: “This is one of the most serious terrorist attacks we have seen in recent years.” The police now assume it was a single perpetrator, but are continuing to scan the area around the synagogue, according to the statement on Twitter, among others.

Deadly shots in Israel: USA condemn attack on synagogue

Update from January 27, 9:32 p.m.: Like the newspaper Jerusalem Post reported, the assailant is a man who lived in east Jerusalem. According to the newspaper, he had no known terrorist connections. The Palestinian organization previously described the attack as retaliation for the Israeli army’s raid on the Jenin refugee camp.

In the meantime, both the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the media are reporting on Twitter that seven instead of eight visitors to the Ateret Avraham Synagogue were killed.

Rescue workers take care of the killed and injured synagogue visitors in Jerusalem after the attack. © Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP

Numerous ambassadors condemned the attack. “Horrible act of violence in a Jerusalem synagogue on International Holocaust Remembrance Day,” wrote Tom Nides, the US Ambassador to Israel on Twitter. The US described the attack as “absolutely appalling”. Washington condemns this “suspected terrorist attack in the strongest possible terms,” ​​said a spokesman for the State Department in Washington.

Attack in Israel: Eight people die in an attack on a synagogue in east Jerusalem

First report from January 27th: JERUSALEM – At least eight people were killed in a gun attack on a synagogue in east Jerusalem on Friday. This was confirmed by a police spokeswoman on Friday evening. Shortly before, the Magen David Adom rescue service had reported five dead and three others injured.

Deadly shots in Jerusalem: Media reports of terrorist attack with further injuries

According to Jerusalem Post there should be another ten injured. A 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were among the injured, according to a spokesman for the emergency services. As Magen David Adom announced on Friday evening, several of the injured are in critical condition. Dozens of people in shock are treated on site.

The attacker was probably “neutralized”. It was initially unclear whether he was killed. According to the newspaper, the attacker died trying to flee in a car.

People were killed and injured in a firearm exchange in Jerusalem. It is unclear whether the attacker himself was killed. © Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

Terror in Israel: Police are looking for more terrorists after deadly shots in Jerusalem

Like the newspaper Jerusalem Post reported the incident happened at a synagogue in the Neve Ya’akov neighborhood. The assassin, a Shuafat resident, is believed to have opened fire as synagogue visitors were exiting the building. The police are looking for other terrorists in the area.

Israel: Hamas calls attack in retaliation for attack on refugee camps

The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories has deteriorated significantly in recent days. A spokesman for Gaza’s ruling Hamas said the attack in the evening was in retaliation for the Israeli army’s raid on the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday. Nine Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers. There had been fears that the situation could escalate further when the Israeli Air Force launched fresh attacks on the Gaza Strip on Friday (January 27).