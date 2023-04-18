At least seven US military personnel were injured in an accident involving American armored vehicles on a highway in Germany. This was announced on Monday, April 17, the magazine Der Spiegel.

Several military vehicles collided near the town of Amberg in the Upper Palatinate, Bavaria.

“According to preliminary information from the police, as a result of an accident on Autobahn No. 6, seven servicemen were injured, one of them was seriously injured,” the publication says.

According to the data, four military vehicles from the American convoy collided during the accident.

The motorway was closed in the direction of the Czech Republic. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

Earlier, in February, it was reported that during exercises at an army training ground in Saxony-Anhalt in Germany, two Puma infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) collided, 12 soldiers were injured. The accident occurred in the combat training center of the German armed forces at the Kolbitz-Letzlinger Heide training ground.