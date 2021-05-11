At least seven students and a teacher were shot dead Tuesday by at least one young attacker at a school in Kazan, in southwestern Russia, as confirmed by the president of the Tatarstan region, Rustam Minnikhanov. The 19-year-old alleged perpetrator has been detained by Russian special forces at the school, according to emergency services cited by state agency Tass. The president of Tatarstan, the republic of which Kazan (1.5 million inhabitants) is the capital, has assured that the attacker acted alone, although the police had stated that it was very possible that he had an accomplice, a second shooter. There are more than twenty injured, six of them in intensive care.

The young man arrested has been identified as Ilnaz Galyaviev, a former student of the college who graduated four years ago and who was studying Information Technology at a university in the region until recently. The young man was expelled from the faculty a few weeks ago for not showing up for exams or practices since last January, according to a note from the university center. At the police station, in a video released by local media, Galyaviev stated that “two months ago” he realized that he was “god.” “I have always hated everyone,” shouted the detainee, who is seen in the images without a shirt, lying down and handcuffed to a cot in a cell.

Police officers enter the school after the shooting, this Tuesday in Kazan. AP

Galyaviev had a weapons license since April 28, the chief adviser to the Russian guard, Alexander Khinshtein, has told local media. In addition, the semi-automatic shotgun used was registered in his name as a hunting weapon. When he was arrested, Galyaviev assured that he had also placed an explosive device at the school and another at his home, although the police forces have not located explosives at his home.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee has opened an investigation and the Tatarstan authorities are investigating whether there were security breaches at the school 175. Russian law dictates that schools must guarantee the safety of students with specialized surveillance. The school institution had a “panic button” to alert the authorities in case of any danger and the police are now investigating whether it had adequate security surveillance.

A woman with the emergency services after the shooting at the school, this Tuesday. ROMAN KRUCHININ / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has commissioned the head of the National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, to urgently draft new regulations on the types of weapons allowed to civilians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told the press. In 2018, after another mass shooting in which 20 students died at a school in Kerch, on the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine, which Russia annexed with an illegal referendum in 2014, Putin has already given indications along these lines.

In Kazan, the shooter used the same semiautomatic shotgun that Kerch’s attacker used: a Hatsan Escort. “The State Duma will analyze the legislation on the security of educational institutions and on the circulation of weapons in relation to the shooting at a school in Kazan,” said the president of the chamber Viacheslav Volodin.

According to the reconstruction of what happened, collected by the local media, Galyaviev entered the school, which is attended by students between the ages of six and 18, shortly after classes began carrying a weapon and, as soon as they walked through the main door of the building, he opened fire and shot a maintenance worker at the entrance. The man is seriously injured, as explained by a source from the Ministry of Education to Tass.

Later, the young man began to climb to other floors of the building. Several videos published by local media show several students fleeing the school and some jumping out of the second and third floor windows to escape the shooting. Most of the deceased – four boys and three girls – were on the third floor and were in eighth grade (14-15 years), according to the president of Tatarstan on state television. Some students have told the local media that they barricaded themselves in the classes.

The police received the notice at 9.25am (8.25am in mainland Spain), five minutes after the shooting started. At that time there were 714 students and 70 employees at the school, including 52 teachers. The special forces then began the intervention and evacuation of the school.

Video image showing the damage caused after the attack. AP

Video images shared on social networks show part of the interior of the 175th school in Kazan, a center of high academic demand, with the corridors littered with glass, broken doors and gunshot marks. The authorities have suspended classes in all Kazan schools until at least tomorrow, Wednesday.