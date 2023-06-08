At least seven people, six of whom are children around three years old, have been injured in a knife attack in a park in Annecy, in the French Alps, near the Swiss border. The perpetrator of the attack has already been arrested and is an asylum seeker of Syrian origin, who was not on file with the police, according to local press reports.

The attack occurred at 9:45 in the morning in a park near the lake in the French town, with about 130,000 inhabitants, and three children are in serious condition, for which they fear for their lives. An ambulance helicopter was flown to the scene of the attack to evacuate the wounded.

The attacker, a man in his 45s, has been arrested “thanks to the rapid intervention of law enforcement,” French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced on Twitter. At the moment, the reasons for the attack are unknown, since its author did not make any kind of pronouncement.

Syrian nationality



According to the local newspaper Le Dauphine Libéré, the attacker would have Syrian nationality, although this information has not been, for the moment, publicly confirmed by the French authorities. Apparently, he had no criminal record.

After the news of the attack was known, the deputies observed a minute of silence in the National Assembly. French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne will travel to Annecy to accompany relatives and victims of this attack, Matignon announced.