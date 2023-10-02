Mexico (AFP) – At least seven people died and 10 were injured this Sunday when the roof of a church collapsed during mass in the town of Ciudad Madero, in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas (northeast), the local government reported.

“The death of seven people is confirmed, and 10 injured people have also been rescued,” the state government’s Security spokesperson reported in a statement and indicated that work is being done to rescue trapped people.

According to local media, under the rubble of the parish of Santa Cruz, of an industrial architectural style, there were at least twenty people.

The government report specifies that the accident occurred around 2:18 p.m., when presumably due to a failure in the structure, the upper part of the religious site collapsed where, according to news portals, a baptism was being held.

“We are living in a very difficult moment (…) the roof of a church has collapsed while the celebration of the Eucharist is in progress,” José Armando Álvarez, bishop of the diocese of Tampico, said in a video on social networks. the church belongs

“Right now the necessary work is being done to remove the people who are still under the rubble,” he said without specifying figures.

Emergency mobilization

Américo Vllareal, governor of Tamaulipas, lamented the tragedy on his X account (formerly Twitter) and reported that rescue forces have been mobilized to care for the victims.

“The security and civil protection corporations are already attending to the situation (…) to go to the scene to coordinate the rescue maneuvers,” he wrote.

In images from Milenio television, dozens of people are seen trying to support part of the collapsed structure with wooden poles while others make their way through the remains in search of survivors.

A group of people surround the church that collapsed in Mexico on October 1, 2023 during a ceremony and left several people dead © Handout / Tamaulipas Civil Protection/AFP

The rescuers, as was done during the rescue efforts of the 2017 earthquake that shook central Mexico, raised their fists high to ask for silence and to be able to identify any screams of the trapped people.

A video from a security camera supposedly shows the moment when the church begins to collapse in the middle of a thick cloud of dust.

The area was surrounded by several ambulances, patrol cars, police and military, in addition to numerous people running in search of relatives who were in the church.

Messages were spread on social networks asking for tools, such as wood, hydraulic jacks or hammers, to remove the debris.

Ciudad Madero is a municipality in the south of Tamaulipas, on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, with about 205,000 inhabitants.