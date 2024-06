Sunday, June 30, 2024, 8:33 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The violent storms and rains that have hit the Alpine regions of France, Switzerland and Italy over the past few days have left at least seven dead this weekend, according to reports from the authorities in the different countries yesterday.

In the northeast of the French country, specifically…

This content is exclusive for subscribers