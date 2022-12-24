The Ukrainian authorities have reported this Friday the death of at least seven civilians after the bombardments of the last day in Kherson. The governor, Yaroslav Yanushevich, has detailed that in the last day the region has been hit by 74 impacts of Russian missiles and rockets, also leaving 58 injured, 18 of them in serious condition.

“The enemy mercilessly attacked the residential neighborhoods of Kherson throughout the day: 36 shelling was recorded. The Russian projectiles hit critical infrastructure facilities, kindergartens, a school, a hospital, shops, a factory, private and apartment buildings,” Yanushevich detailed.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky has described the attack as an act of Russian “terror” to “intimidate” Ukrainians. «In the morning, on Saturday, Christmas Eve, in the center of the city. They are not military installations. It is not a war according to defined rules. It is terror, it is killing to intimidate and [tomar] pleasure”, has criticized the Ukrainian president on social networks.

“The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against,” Zelensky lamented, once again calling the Russian army “terrorist.” “This is the true life of Ukraine and of Ukrainians” since the war began, ten months ago, he has stressed.

On the other hand, in Donetsk two people have died after the Russian bombardments on the region, as reported by its governor, Pavlo Kirilenko, although he has pointed out that the current figure is very difficult to determine with precision. Throughout the night there have been more bombardments by Russian forces in the regions of Sumy, Kharkov and Zaporizhia, Mikolaiv, among others.