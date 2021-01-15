One of the two so feared variants of the Brazilian Covid, whose mutation was detected in Tokyo and prevented the world, has reached Britain.

The renowned virologist Wendy Barclay reported it this Friday, during an information session of a research group, according to the Sky News network.

“There are two different types of Brazilian variants and one of them has been detected in the UK,” he said.

Professor Barclay, head of the G2P-UK National Virology Consortium, which leads an expert panel set up specifically to look at novel coronavirus variants, said it was likely introduced “some time ago”.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Source: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

“In the databases, if you look up the sequences, you will see that there is some evidence of variants from all over the world. I think, including the Brazilian one, which was probably introduced some time ago. And that will be tracked very carefully,” he reported. .

Professor Barclay argued that one of the two variants of Brazil was obtained in Japan, from people who they had traveled from Brazil. The other remains in Brazil. It did not clarify whether the variant it said had made it to the UK is the variant that is causing concern.

They seek to determine the effectiveness of vaccines

The G2P-UK group, which launched this Friday, is made up of scientists from a variety of specialties, who evaluate new variants of COVID-19 to determine if they will be more transmissible or if current vaccines will work or not with them. Their goal will be to provide that scientific assessment to the UK government before the new variants are widely disseminated, so that policies can be modified to prevent it.

But the United Kingdom only knows officially the Brazilian variant “from Sunday”.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News that he first heard about the variant from Brazil on Sunday. He then told the BBC that he was “not aware” of any cases in the UK.

The flights

Travelers in the international arrivals area of ​​Heathrow Airport. Photo: EFE

This variant is the reason for the ban on flights to Great Britain from South America, Panama, Portugal, due to its strong travel links with Brazil, and the former Portuguese colony of Cape Verde, which came into effect at 4 am this Friday.

Scientists analyzing the new Brazilian variants believe that the mutations, which they share with the new South African strain, are associated with a rapid increase in cases in places that have seen large outbreaks of COVID-19.

The new, more transmissible variant in Brazil has seen a massive transfer of COVID-19 patients out of Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon, as they fight the shortage of oxygen tanks.

Families without consolation in a hospital in Manaus, Brazil. Photo: Reuters

Videos of the drama were broadcast on social media, with distraught relatives of COVID-19 patients in Manaus asking people to buy them oxygen.

Official data shows that the 14-day death toll in Manaus is approaching the peak of last year’s first wave. An article published this week indicated that the new strain had been circulating in the city of two million people. “Since mid-December.”

Europe is extremely concerned about the variants that may reach the continent from Great Britain and South America. Some countries they have already restricted flights to South America or they have been removed.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Source: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

France tightly controls its British border and requires a 72-hour test, quarantine and a new test after 7 days for those who enter the continent from South America. It has not eliminated but has reduced flights to South America.

In France, the British or Kentish variant is growing and there are already two “clusters” or infectious centers of the South African variant in Nantes and Ille de France of families who attended a religious pilgrimage in Mozambique. Vaccination has accelerated dramatically across the country.

Now it includes people aged 75 and over and people at risk, with diabetes, kidney failure, cancer, hypertension in fear of this rapid spread. But the shift reservation system at these hours is chaotic.

Paris, correspondent