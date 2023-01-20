During the riots at the international airport in the city of Arequipa in Peru, a person was killed. This was announced on Thursday, January 19, by the radio station RPP.

It is noted that a 30-year-old man in an unconscious state was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

In addition, more than 10 people received various injuries.

On Thursday morning, the airport in Arequipa was closed for security reasons. After some time, dissatisfied citizens began to gather in this area, some tried to enter the fenced area. The police inside fired tear gas to restore order. In turn, the protesters threw stones and sticks at law enforcement officers.

Meanwhile, clashes involving police and local residents have taken place in many cities in Peru. Thus, according to available information, at least three members of the security forces were injured in Lima.

According to the radio station, the protesters demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of parliament and the holding of new elections.

Earlier, on January 17, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned Russians against visiting Peru, and urged compatriots in the country to be careful.

On December 7, 2022, the Peruvian police detained the current President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, after he was impeached. The politician was taken to the police station in Lima and charged with sedition and abuse of power. Prosecutor Patricia Benavidez, together with a special anti-corruption team, took up the investigation.

On the same day, the first vice-president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, took the oath as the new head of the republic. Protests in Puno, Arequipa, Cusco and other large regions in the south of the country began after Boluarte came to power.

On December 14, the Peruvian authorities declared a state of emergency in the country for 30 days due to protests.