At least one person has been arrested in California in connection with the overdose death of Matthew Perry. The actor — who became a household name for his role as Chandler in the TV show Friends — died at the age of 54 in October 2023 due to an accidental overdose. According to NBC, on Thursday, August 15, a person was arrested in southeastern California. TMZ and ABC News report, citing judicial sources, that several individuals have been detained, including a doctor.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration are scheduled to hold a press conference in the California city on Thursday morning, where they will provide more details about the investigation and the federal charges that have been filed against the detainees.

Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted searches, seizing computers, phones and other devices in an attempt to establish who was responsible for giving Perry the dose of ketamine that ended his life. The actor — who was found dead in the pool of his home in Los Angeles — had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy for anxiety and depression. But he received his last therapeutic shot a week and a half before his death, so the ketamine found in his system during the autopsy was not prescribed by a doctor.

Last December, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Perry died of “acute effects of ketamine.” “Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder) The manner of death is accidental,” the medical examiner noted.

Last May, the Los Angeles police confirmed that a criminal investigation was underway to determine the origin of the ketamine that took Perry’s life. The investigation — which also involved the DEA, the US federal anti-drug agency — was aimed at shedding light on how the actor got hold of the substance. Although his death was first considered an accident, the Los Angeles police and the DEA began to investigate how he came to have so much of the drug in his system and in his possession. The police investigation was also conducted with the help of the postal service, which helped trace the ketamine’s path to the actor’s hands.

According to the actor’s confessional memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing (2022), while he was part of the cast of Friends — a series that lasted 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004 — he suffered several episodes of drug and alcohol addiction. His death shocked Friends fans and his co-stars; Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

