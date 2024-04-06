Sunday, April 7, 2024, 01:57











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A scare. This is what happened when a group of Athletic players went to one of the points of the La Cartuja stadium occupied by their fans. The desire to touch them and celebrate with them the historic victory in the Cup ended with a small avalanche that, fortunately, did not escalate.

Of the players, only Imanol ended up injured after the fence collapsed that ended with a group of fans lying on the grass. A red and white fan had worse luck, he was treated and taken on a stretcher as a result of the incident that could have had very serious consequences for those present.