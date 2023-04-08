Home page World

From: Anika Zuschke

Police officers and rescue workers at the scene in Tel Aviv after a suspected attack. © Oren Ziv/dpa

At least one person was killed in a suspected attack in Tel Aviv. Several people were injured.

Update from April 7, 2023 at 10:17 p.m.: According to paramedics, an Italian was killed and five other tourists injured in the alleged attack in Tel Aviv on Friday evening. According to police, the assassin rammed a group of people with his car near the beach promenade. The vehicle overturned. A police officer noticed that the driver was trying to pull out a gun. Then he shot him. Like the news site ynet reported that the perpetrator was an Israeli Arab.

Attack in Tel Aviv: at least one dead – numerous injured

Update from April 7, 2023 at 10:03 p.m.: Like a reporter from IPPEN.MEDIA reported on site, the police in Tel Aviv do not yet know whether the perpetrator of the alleged attack was shot. “It’s absolutely unclear,” the reporter said. This was half a kilometer from the scene of the crime when several shots were fired. The police are now patrolling the streets.

First report from April 7, 2023, at 9:25 p.m.: Tel Aviv – One man was killed and four others injured in a suspected attack in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on Friday evening. According to paramedics, an approximately 30-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in the incident near the beach promenade. According to the Picture should the dead man be a tourist?

One man was killed and four others injured in a suspected attack in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on Friday evening. © Gideon Markowicz/dpa/AP

Alleged attack in Tel Aviv – one dead and several injured

Others were injured when a driver rammed his car into passers-by. According to police, the vehicle overturned. The driver was “neutralized”. information of mirrors according to the assailant was shot. Ambulance sirens could be heard in the city center. Just last month, one man was killed and two others injured in an attack by a Palestinian in downtown Tel Aviv. (With material from the dpa)

Transparency notice from April 7, 2023, 9:48 p.m.: The first version of this text spoke of a terrorist attack. This information cannot currently be confirmed. There is currently talk of a suspected attack.