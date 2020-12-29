At least one 12-year-old girl has died this Tuesday as a result of an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale in Croatia, which has also caused significant material damage in the country’s capital, Zagreb, and its surroundings, with Petrinja as the town most affected by the earthquake.

The mayor of Petrinja, Darinko Dumbovic, has indicated that a girl has died as a result of the earthquake, which has caused the collapse of many buildings. The authorities continue their search operations due to the possibility that people are trapped in the rubble. “People are in panic looking for their loved ones,” said Dumbovic, who has asked the city for help to cope with the situation, especially the military and firefighters, according to the Croatian news agency HINA.

The Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, stressed after arriving in Petrinja that “this is a tragedy” and has advanced that part of the population will have to be evacuated. It’s not safe to be here. It’s very clear, “he said. It has also confirmed the mobilization of the Police, Civil Protection, firefighters and ambulances from Zagreb to deal with the destruction caused by the earthquake. “We are sorry. This is a tragedy, “he stressed.

A street in Petrinja is full of rubble. / EFE

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic also traveled to Petrinja, from where he said that the situation “is horrible.” Pure horror. The Army is here, it has come to help evacuate people, “he added, as reported by the Bloomberg news agency.

For its part, the Interior Ministry has claimed through its official Twitter account that “if you can, go out into the open and stay away from buildings that are in danger of collapsing.”

In another vein, the head of the Zagreb emergency services, Pavle Kalinic, has confirmed damage to several buildings in the capital and the sending of aid to Petrinja. In this way, the Minister of Health Vili Beros assured that patients with covid-19 and others admitted to the psychiatric hospital will be transferred to other cities to make room for the victims of the earthquake.

Sense across the country



The earthquake, the largest since 1880, has been felt throughout the country and has anticipated that material damage will be higher than those registered on Monday. Witnesses cited by ‘Vecernji List’ have assured that the earthquake has been noticed in cities such as Osijek, Rijeka, Split and Zadar.

The earthquake was registered a day after another 5.2 magnitude earthquake caused panic scenes in the country, especially in the towns of Sisak and Petrinja, although there were no victims.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has indicated via Twitter that he “closely follows the situation in Zagreb after the devastating earthquake.” “Our thoughts are with the injured and the workers on the front line. In these difficult times, the European Union (EU) offers its full support and assistance to the people of Croatia and to the Prime Minister, ”he said.

Likewise, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has confirmed that she has spoken with Plenkovic and has stressed that the bloc “is ready to help.” “We are together with Croatia,” he said.

For its part, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has indicated that the epicenter of the earthquake, whose magnitude has been estimated at 6.4 on the Richter scale, has had its hypocenter ten kilometers deep.

Around a dozen people were injured in March by a chain of earthquakes in Zagreb that also left significant material damage, including the partial collapse of one of the two towers of the Cathedral of St. Stephen and St. Ladislaus, the capital’s flagship building. .