At least one dead in a qualified “terrorist” attack in the Israeli city of Haifa

A 65 -year -old old man has died and four other people are injured after being stabbed at the Central Autobuses Station of Haifa, in northern Israel, in an attack that the Israeli police have described as “terrorist” and whose perpetrator was killed in place.

“The emergency and paramedics technicians of Magen David Adom have declared a 65 -year -old man dead and serve four patients: three in serious condition (a man and a woman in about 30 years, and a 15 -year -old boy) and a 70 -year -old woman in a moderate state,” they explained in a statement the emergency services.

Police have confirmed shortly after in another statement in their dissemination channels that have “neutralized and eliminated” the perpetrator of the attack. “The terrorist, an Israeli Druso resident in Shefa Amr, spent recent months abroad and returned to Israel last week,” the police announced in a statement. According to the newspaper Haaretzthe attacker was called Yitro Shaheen, a 20 -year -old man Israeli citizen, from the minority of Drusa, from that town. Shefa AMR is about 20 kilometers from Haifa and its population is mostly Muslim Arab, with Christian minorities and Druss.

By 9.50 local time (8.50 in Spain), the police received the alerts for stabbing. During the attack, Israeli druso stabbed four civilians within a bus, according to the police report.

The attack occurs at a time of tension, after this Sunday has expired the first phase of the high fire in Gaza, without Israel and Hamas having reached an agreement to extend it. At the moment, Israel has not resumed its large -scale offensive against the strip, but on Monday morning he has launched an air attack and killed two people, and left at least three other wounds in the city of Rafah, at the southern end of Gaza.

On February 27 there was a similar attack in northern Israel: a collective abuse perpetrated by a Palestinian from the West City of Yenín, whose refugee field has been the object of a month of a macrooperation of the Israeli army that has caused dozens of dead.

The outrage occurred at a bus stop in Karkur, near Hadade (north), and caused 14 injured, including a child under 17 who was critical. The 53 -year -old driver was killed shortly after, four kilometers from the place of the attack.