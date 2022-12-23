A shooting in the center of Paris today caused at least one death and five injuries, two of them very seriously, in an event allegedly committed by a 60-year-old man who has already been arrested, official sources reported.

At the moment, the motivations for the attack that took place in Enghien street in the 10th district of Paris, a few meters from a Kurdish center, are unknown. The police have cordoned off the area.

The motives of the attacker are unknown., explained the authorities, who specified that two of the injured were serious. The suspect, “a man between 60 and 70 years old, was arrested,” the prosecution said.

“The perpetrator was arrested along with his weapon. The danger is over”a police source told AFP.

“His motives remain unknown” for now, he continued. The shots shortly before noon caused panic among the residents of the neighborhooda bustling area with many shops, restaurants and bars.

Emmanuel Boujenan, a resident of the area, told AFP that the man was arrested at a hairdresser’s. “There were people who panicked, yelling at the police and pointing to the room, ‘it’s there, it’s there, come in,'” he explained.

Boujenan indicated that he saw two people on the floor of the room with injuries to their legs.

A shopkeeper in the neighborhood told AFP, on condition of anonymity, that he had heard seven or eight shots, adding that the Paris prosecutor’s office reported that it had opened an investigation and that “a man between 60 and 70 years old has been arrested and in custody”.

“Your identity is in the process of being verified”he went on. News of the shooting sent jitters to the surface in a city that has repeatedly suffered Islamist terror attacks since 2015. In addition, Paris occasionally experiences outbreaks of violence from criminal groups.Information in development.

