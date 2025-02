02/22/2025



Updated at 7:24 p.m.























A person died and two police officers were seriously injured in a knife attack in East France on Saturday during a demonstration, local prosecutor told AFP.

Three other municipal police were slightly injured in the attack in the city of Mulhouse, allegedly committed by a 37 -year -old individual who appears in a terrorism prevention surveillance list, prosecutor Nicolas Heitz said to AFP.

(News in expansion)