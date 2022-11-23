The Israel Security Forces inspect the scene of an explosion recorded at a bus stop at one of the entrances to Jerusalem. / EFE

At least one person has died and another twenty have been injured this Wednesday due to the explosion of two bombs in separate bus stops located in the outskirts of the city of Jerusalem, as confirmed by the Israeli authorities. The first took place around 7:00 am local time in the Givat Shaul neighborhood. The second, half an hour later, at the crossroads in the Ramot neighborhood.

The deceased has been identified as Aryeh Schupak, a 16-year-old Israeli-Canadian teenager who was studying at a yeshiva in Jerusalem. The Canadian ambassador to Israel, Lisa Stadelbauer, has confirmed on her Twitter account that the victim had Canadian nationality. “Saddened to have to confirm that a young Canadian man has lost his life in this morning’s damnable terrorist attack in Jerusalem. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends and to the rest of those injured in the attack. Canada continues to condemn all forms of terrorism,” she said.

Heartbroken to confirm that a young Canadian lost his life in this morning’s reprehensible terror attack in Jerusalem. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends of him, and to others wounded in this attack. Canada continues to condemn all forms of terror. Lisa Stadelbauer (@LisaStadelbauer) November 23, 2022

Israel Police suspect the explosions were caused by remote-controlled devices left in backpacks containing nails to act as shrapnel, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan. In fact, the Israel Police Commissioner, Kobi Shabtai, has assured that this type of attack “had not been seen in years.”

After that, the head of the Police Operations Division, Sigal Bar Zvi, has affirmed that the artifacts were of “high quality”, for which she has said that the authorities suspect an organized cell. Likewise, she has confirmed that the alert level has been raised after the attack.

“We will capture those responsible”



Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid has vowed that security forces will catch those responsible. “We will capture them. They can run, they can hide, but that won’t help them. The security forces will capture them », he said in a series of messages on Twitter. “If they resist, they will die. If not, they will face all the harshness of the law”, he stated, before denouncing that Schupak “did nothing wrong and was murdered for being a Jew”.

Police analyze the evidence at the scene. /



EFE



Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who has said the attack “will not weaken or undermine the right to live peacefully in the Land of Israel and in the State, including Jerusalem, the eternal capital.” In this sense, he has stated that Israel “will remain strong and determined in the face of hateful terrorist groups and despicable terrorists.”

The Prime Minister in charge, Benjamin Netanyahu, has indicated through a message on Twitter that he “prays for the victims of the double attack in Jerusalem” and has shown his support for “strengthening the capacities of the security forces that operate on the ground ». Likewise, the far-right Itamar Ben Gvir, the main candidate for the post of Security Minister in the next government, has said that “terror must pay a very, very, very high price.” Thus, he has advocated “forming a government as soon as possible” because “terrorism does not wait” and has defended “a return to selective assassinations.”