At least one person lost his life and three others remain missing after the Fishing boat capsizes in waters near the Chinese city of Zhangzhoubelonging to the southeastern province of Fujian, reported this Saturday the state chain CCTV.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 17 when the fishing vessel capsized, throwing the seven crew members on board into the water.

So far, rescue teams have managed to rescue three people, but search efforts continue to locate the three missing people.

Chinese search team. Photo:iStock

The local authority activated a search and rescue operationusing various maritime and air resources, together with specialized personnel.

Simultaneously, An investigation team has been formed to clarify the exact causes of the accident.local authorities reported.

Since 12 noon on August 16 (0500 GMT), most sea areas in Fujian have lifted the summer fishing ban and fishing vessels are already operating at sea.

Even so, The meteorological authorities in the area issued a yellow alert, the third in importance within a four-color system where red is the highest, for thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall and winds for short periods of time.

On Wednesday, another fishing vessel, Liaodajinyu 25030, sank in waters near the city of Dalian in the northeastern province of Liaoning, leaving two dead and three missing.

