At least one person has died and three others have been injured in a series of gun attacks yesterday on the Isle of Skye in western Scotland. The first incident was recorded in Tarskavaig, where a woman in her 30s suffered gunshot wounds. Barely half an hour later, in Teangue, about 13 kilometers away, a series of shots were reported and the death of a man in his 50s was confirmed.

Finally, in Dornie, on the Scottish mainland, the latest shooting took place, resulting in two injuries, one of them in serious condition and who was taken to hospital. According to the authorities, the incidents are related and announced the arrest of a suspect in his 40s, who was also evacuated to a hospital in Inverness, about a hundred kilometers from the scenes of the attacks.

The Chief Superintendent of Police Scotland, Conrad Trickett, acknowledged that events of this style are “extremely rare” while investigators continued the inquiries last night to find out the motive for the shootings.