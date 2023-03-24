A US contractor was killed on Thursday and five US soldiers and one US contractor were injured when a drone came down on a military base near Al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria. According to US intelligence agencies, the drone was of Iranian origin. In response, the United States has launched airstrikes against targets in Syria, the US Department of Defense said.
#dead #injured #Americans #Syria #Iranian #drone #attack
