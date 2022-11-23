The detonations took place around 7:00 in the morning at two bus stops, one at the entrance to the Holy City and another in Ramot, in the occupied East. Israeli police, who said such a “coordinated attack” had not been witnessed in Jerusalem for “many years”, believe the devices were in backpacks and were activated by remote control. The relationship with buses, which was a goal in the early 2000s, brings to mind the Second Intifada.

Early, between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. local time, a first explosion occurred at one of the Givat Shaul bus stops, close to the bus and train stations, as well as the main western passage to the city, injuring to at least 18 people. Among these, one victim was pronounced dead shortly after, two are in critical condition and two others are in serious condition.

The second detonation, which was of lesser impact and occurred immediately, took place at another stop at the crossing of the Ramot neighborhood, in occupied East Jerusalem. There, five people suffered minor injuries due to splinters, according to what Agencia EFE learned from the United Hatzalah emergency medical team.

News in development…