At least one person has died in a knife attack in the Haifa city, northwest of Israel. It is a 70 -year -old man. In addition, the Magen David Adom Emergency Service (star of David Roja) has specified in a message in its profile of the social network X that serves four other injured people, of different conditions. “Three of them in serious condition (a man and a woman between 30 and 40 years old)” and two others in a moderate state, in this case, a 15 -year -old and an old woman, 70.

The suspect, who has not been identified at the moment, has died neutralized by security forces, the police added.

The events have occurred on Monday. As confirmed by the Israeli police in the social network X that the event has taken place in an area where there is a bus station and a shopping center. At the moment, there has been no claim of authorship.

