A train crash was recorded in the Mexico City subway, between the La Raza and Potrero stations, on January 7, 2022.

The collision of two subway trains in Mexico City has left at least one dead and 16 people injured, according to what authorities in the capital have reported. The crash occurred on Metro Line 3, between the Potrero and La Raza stations. In a message posted on his Twitter account, the capital’s Secretary of Government, Martí Batres, initially said that there were also “four people alive, arrested, who are being rescued.”

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, has clarified shortly after that of the four people arrested, three have already been rescued. Sheinbaum was visiting Michoacán. The communication office of Mexico City has reported that the governor of that state, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, has lent him a helicopter to return quickly.

The police chief, Omar García Harfuch, has attended the media at the scene of the accident, together with the secretary Batres. Harfuch has said: “Right now the cause of the accident is being determined by subway personnel and by experts from the Prosecutor’s Office. We do not want to speculate. The entire train has been evacuated, most of the injured left on their own feet”. Regarding the deceased person, García Harfuch has not given more detail in this regard. In a statement, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office has reported that it has opened an investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

The Mexico City metro has faced different problems over the years. Following the brutal accident that occurred in May 2021 on line 12, which left 26 dead and a hundred injured, maintenance problems have occurred on different lines. Last year, Sheinbaum itself announced the closure of Line One to reform the system.

