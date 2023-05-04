Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

With these photos, the police are looking for the alleged gunman of Atlanta. © Atlanta Police Department/Twitter

A man in Atlanta has killed at least one person and injured three others. The police are looking for the gunman.

Atlanta/USA – At around 7:30 p.m. German time, the Atlanta police reported a shooting near downtown. A man shot himself in a building. He is said to have killed at least one person and injured three others. The police called on local residents to seek shelter and not to leave their homes.

Atlanta Shooting: ‘Ongoing Situation’ – Suspected Perpetrator on the Run

Almost two hours later, the authorities withdrew this safety instruction. However, the alleged perpetrator is still at large. The police are looking for the man and published mug shots on Twitter. She also warns: “Call 911 – do not approach him. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the situation was ongoing.

No other shots have been fired in the city center since the incident. Meanwhile, a video is circulating on the Internet that is supposed to show the gunman. However, the Atlanta police point out that this is misinformation.

Shooting in the USA: Tens of thousands of deaths per year in connection with gun violence

Shootings and other firearm incidents are fairly common in the United States, almost daily. Tens of thousands of people die every year in the United States. A particularly shocking altercation took place in January. A six-year-old opened fire on his elementary school teacher.

In Europe, an act of violence took place in a school in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Wednesday. A student allegedly shot several classmates and a security guard. The sympathy after the killing spree is great. (moe/dpa)