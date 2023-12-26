At least one dead after Ukrainian attack on Crimea, Russian ship damaged

Ukraine carried out an attack on Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia, on the night of Monday to Tuesday. At least one person would have died. Governor Sergei Aksjonov, who was installed by Russia, has noticed this Let us know by telegram. Ukraine has also said it was behind the attack, which, among other things, caused a fire in the city's port area.

A Russian naval ship was damaged in the attack, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed. It is not known how severe the damage is. Ukrainian General Mykola Oleshchuk says on Telegram that the ship has been destroyed. “And the fleet is getting smaller,” he writes. The ship was reportedly attacked with cruise missiles.