At least ninety people have died in a boat accident off the coast of Mozambique, in southeastern Africa. Local authorities report this to news agencies. It involved an overcrowded ferry that capsized, after which children also died. Five people have been rescued.

The ship was a fishing boat that had been converted into a ferry. The boat capsized due to high waves near the coast in the Nampula region. There are said to have been about 130 people on the boat. A sea search operation was launched, but due to poor conditions, few people were found. Of the five survivors, two are being treated in hospital. The death toll may rise even further.

The boat's passengers were trying to flee mainland Mozambique due to a severe cholera outbreak, say authorities against The Guardian. Since October there have been 15,000 cases and 32 deaths. A third of all infections were in Nampula, the worst affected area.

