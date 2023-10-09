Clouds of smoke mark the impact of Israeli bombings, this Monday in Gaza City. MOHAMMED SALEM (REUTERS)

At least nine American citizens have died this weekend in the war between Israel and Hamas, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council confirmed this Monday. Most of them, if not all, had dual American and Israeli nationality, according to Democratic Administration sources. In statements to the information portal Axios, a senior official protected by anonymity explained that the hypothesis used by the authorities is that the victims were kidnapped and transferred to Gaza during the Hamas offensive that this Saturday unleashed the war. Asked about the possibility that there were also Americans among the Hamas hostages, the spokesman said: “There are American citizens missing. “We are closely following information about hostages taken by Hamas.”

The congressmen had been informed late this Sunday of the existence of “several” dead compatriots, while more prudent Administration sources put the number of deaths at four. The Department led by Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, dedicated almost all of Sunday to completing the count and establishing the circumstances and identities of the victims, which have not been made public.

The existence of deaths with US passports challenges Washington even more directly, in a decisive week to address and eventually resolve the institutional crisis in Congress due to the power vacuum left by the dismissal of its president, Republican Kevin McCarthy, expelled by his own party companions. If on Sunday Washington announced the transfer of ships and warplanes to the eastern Mediterranean to reinforce Israel’s security, this Monday it redoubled diplomatic pressure to prevent violence from proliferating in the area. During an official visit to Beijing, Senator Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping that “China use its influence in Iran” to prevent violence in Israel and Gaza from spreading. to other places in the region.

Schumer, who is Jewish, is in China leading a bipartisan congressional delegation. His appeal to Xi, who he said was “disappointed” by China’s lack of sympathy toward Israel in its official response to the Hamas attacks, comes hours after an urgent closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council. ended without a unanimous condemnation of Hamas. “I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn the cowardly and ruthless attacks,” Schumer asked Xi.

Regarding the hypothetical involvement of Iran, which through the Hamas offensive would seek to dynamit the diplomatic normalization efforts between Tel Aviv and Riyadh, the newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported this Sunday in a detailed exclusive that Revolutionary Guard officers helped plan the surprise attack by Hamas since August “with raids by land, sea and air” and “gave the green light for the assault in a meeting in Beirut last Monday ”. Alleged Iranian sponsorship of the Hamas offensive was immediately, if only half-rejected, by President Joe Biden’s Administration. White House officials assured the Axios portal that they have no intelligence information to corroborate that report, while Secretary of State Blinken declared to ABC: “We have not yet seen direct evidence that Iran was behind this particular attack… But the support over many years is clear.” Tehran finances the resistance to Israel, and by extension to the United States, with logistical and material support to armed Islamist groups in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

With television networks, including local ones, focused on monographic coverage of the war, security measures have been reinforced around Jewish places of worship and cultural centers, especially in New York, home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. The street has become a reflection of the tension experienced in the Middle East. This Sunday, two opposing demonstrations, one in favor of Israel and the other pro-Palestinian, shook the streets of New York, while the second was criticized by some state legislators, Democrats and Republicans, for considering it inappropriate.

