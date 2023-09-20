At least nine people died this Tuesday in a barrage of Russian bombings against several areas of Ukraine that left six dead in Kupiansk, in the northeast, two in Kherson, in the south, and one fatality in Lviv.

In the city of Kupiansk, which is about ten kilometers from the front, The authorities reported that there are six deaths, according to the latest balance.

“The death toll rose to six. Four men and two women died in Kupiansk due to the enemy attack,” said Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov.which during the morning reported three fatalities.

Firefighters putting out the fire of structures affected by the bombing.

“Emergency services continue to inspect the site of the explosion,” the official added.

In Kherson, a Russian bombing hit a trolleybus, killing a police officer who was near the vehicle and injuring two passengers.one of whom later died, reported the military authority of this city.

During the morning, The governor of the Lviv region reported that a night drone attack launched by Russia left one dead.

More images after the bombs fell

The regional governor, Maksim Kozitski, reported that seven drones were shot downbut that some devices hit depots in the city of Lviv, which is more than 1,000 kilometers from the front.

This attack completely burned down a warehouse of the NGO Caritas-Spes, which kept 300 tons of emergency supplies.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

Starting at 01:30, several barrages of drones attacked Lviv and loud explosions were heard, an AFP journalist reported.

The attack occurred hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky was to deliver his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. in New York, from where he denounced genocide by Russia due to the kidnapping of children in Ukraine. He also invited those present to join the global peace summit to be organized by kyiv.

