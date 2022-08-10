AG Wednesday, 10 August 2022, 17:21



At least nine people have died and seven are missing in South Korea after heavy rains flooded roads, subway stations and homes, authorities said Wednesday. The rains that began Monday are the heaviest in the 115 years that South Korea has been conducting weather observations, according to President Yoon Suk-yeol.

In total, some 600 people have been affected, many of them forced to leave their homes. Of those killed, three died trapped in a below-ground apartment known as a banjiha, according to the ministry. Local media indicated that the victims are a teenager, her mother and her aunt.

Another person was killed trying to remove a tree that had fallen onto a sidewalk and is believed to have been electrocuted. Another was killed in an avalanche that buried his home in the mountainous province of Gangwon.

At a government meeting, President Yoon called on the authorities to pay more attention to the most vulnerable. “Those who are struggling financially or facing physical difficulties are often more vulnerable to natural disasters,” he said.

Yoon has faced criticism for not going to the government control center when the downpours began. Local media reported that his absence was due to a flood near his house, but his office denied it, pointing out that he decided to stay home because his team was in charge of the response.