At least nine people have been killed in South Africa after a fuel tanker exploded. The explosion occurred near Johannesburg after the vehicle got stuck under a bridge. Fifty people were also injured in the explosion.



24 Dec. 2022

A burnt-out car near the spot where the tanker exploded. © AP Photo / Hein Kaiser



The truck was probably too high to go under the bridge. The emergency services were called out because of the stuck tanker truck, but were unable to prevent it from exploding. Images of a huge fireball under the bridge can be seen on social media. The car carried 60,000 liters of liquid gas.

Nineteen of the 50 injured are in critical condition. Another fifteen seriously injured are out of danger. The driver of the car was also taken to hospital. Six firefighters were slightly injured.

The mayor of Ekurhuleni, the municipality where the accident happened, immediately announced an 'extensive investigation'. "Those who are liable will be charged," Mayor Tania Campbell said.