A shooting that occurred in the early hours of this Sunday in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles, has caused at least nine deaths, as reported by the Office of the sheriff County. The shooting took place after 10:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m., Spanish peninsular time) in an area where hours before thousands of people had celebrated the Chinese New Year. the office of sheriff has explained in a brief statement that the suspect is a man, without clarifying whether has been arrested.

The owner of a local restaurant told Los Angeles Times that three people ran into his establishment and asked him to lock the door because in the street “there was a man with a machine gun.” Another witness quoted by the newspaper stated that he heard “four or five shots” and then heard police sirens.

Monterey Park is located ten kilometers east of Los Angeles and has a high percentage of the population (65%, according to official data) of Asian-American and Latino origin (27%).

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

