At least nine people have died in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, a town with a majority Asian population in southern California, on the west coast of the United States, local authorities reported Sunday. The municipality celebrated the end of the Chinese year and thousands of people had come.

Apparently, the suspect is a man who would have shot near a dance club with an assault weapon, an hour after the celebration.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives are responding to assist the Monterey Park Police Department with a shooting death investigation. There are nine deaths”, according to a statement published shortly after noon this Sunday (Spanish time). For now, more details of this tragic event are unknown.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered that day for the two-day Chinese New Year festivities, which are among the largest in Southern California.