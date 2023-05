Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 12:06



| Updated 12:41 p.m.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in Belgrade was the scene of a shooting this Wednesday that caused the death of at least nine people, eight of whom were minors and one adult, apparently a security guard. A seventh grade student…

This content is exclusive for subscribers