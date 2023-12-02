Armed men who violently entered a mine in Peru this Saturday, December 2, located in the northern region of La Libertad, caused the death of nine people and left another 15 injured, after detonating explosive charges in the mine, the Government reported.

Hours later, the National Police regained control of the gold mine, located in the province of Pataz. The authorities seized weapons and arrested seven suspects in the deadly attack, carried out with explosives.

The mine, called Poderosa, suffered an incursion by a group of armed men who clashed with security personnel and took four people hostage, the Ministry of the Interior detailed in a statement.

For her part, the regional prefect (governor), Carolina Velasco, told RPP Noticias that three of the injured are seriously injured and blamed hitmen hired by promoters of illegal mining, in retaliation against police operations against this illicit activity.

The Chamber of Commerce of La Libertad condemned the attack and assured that this deposit is “a leader in gold exports” and “key to the national economy”, which is why it urged its security to be guaranteed.

In addition, he asked the Executive Branch to take immediate measures because the lack of security in the area sends a negative message about the country.

