The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 8457. This is at least since September, when 8232 people fell ill with COVID-19 per day. Taking into account the new data, the total number of infected people was 4,474,610, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Most cases – 1042 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (812 cases) and the Moscow Region (513 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts, as well as in the Tyva Republic (one case each).