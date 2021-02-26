The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 11 086. The total number of infected reached 4 223 186, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in Telegram-channel on Friday 26 February.

This is the minimum since October 5 – on that day, an increase of 10,888 new cases was recorded.

As of February 24, most of all new cases of COVID-19 – 1336 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (947 cases) and the Moscow Region (502 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were noted in Tuva and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (two cases each).

In addition, 428 deaths of patients with coronavirus have been registered in Russia over the past 24 hours. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 85 304 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

Number of discharged patients increased per day by 15,722. In total, 3,783,386 patients recovered.