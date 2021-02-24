The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia increased by 11,749 people per day. The total number of infected has reached 4,200,902, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel on Wednesday 24 February.

This is the minimum since October 8 – then an increase of 11,493 new cases was recorded.

As of February 24, the most cases – 1417 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (909 cases) and the Moscow Region (695 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The lowest growth rates were noted in the Jewish Autonomous Region (3 cases), as well as in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts (5 cases each).

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 383 deaths of patients with coronavirus were registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 84,430 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients increased by 12,218 per day. A total of 3,751,562 patients recovered.