Emergency processing fits like a glove in a pandemic situation: it allows you to buy something, hire a service or order a work just by talking about it, and that it starts up immediately, without wasting a second. Without prior paperwork and without having to complete all the usual procedures. But there are public procurement rules that, a posteriori, are mandatory. And the most important is transparency: the award must be published in 15 days. However, in the emergency contracts awarded during 2020 and published until February 2021, that transparency came late: the average was 43 days, almost triple the time.

An example: on March 23, 2020, Health awarded a emergency contract for 271,000 euros to reinforce the Ministry’s IT and videoconferencing management. Become the epicenter of management, they needed more hands. Telefónica took the big lot, about 243,000 euros. But this information was not published on the Public Sector Contract Portal until December 30, nine months later.

And this is not an isolated case. During 2020 thousands of emergency contracts were awarded using this system. Of those published up to and including February 2021, more than half of those awards exceed that 15-day limit. And that’s discounting the almost two months in which the administrative deadlines were suspended and, this is the most important thing, not including those that may be more late because, simply, they had not yet been published in February 2021. These could make growth —And a lot— the number of defaulters.

Another example: at the beginning of March 2021, two contracts were published that do not enter the database of this report, but that had been awarded almost a year earlier. Both were destined to charter flights to repatriate Spaniards abroad. One of them, with the company Wamos AirFor a single flight to Central America on March 27, it cost more than half a million. The other, with Iberia, ended up adding almost seven million, but included dozens of flights to countries such as Peru, Argentina, Poland or Morocco. Both were signed in March 2020, but ended up being published in March… 2021.

The time that public administrations have taken to document and publish these emergency contracts has not been the same throughout the year, of course. The first weeks of a state of alarm, the chaos and the saturation of work in some organizations could justify the delay in procedures like this, but as the months went by, especially in entities with few contracts, this postponement of transparency has less justification. The contracts signed in March, the first month of a state of alarm, took an average of two months to see the light. Those of April, a month and a half; the same time we had to wait to see what was hired in June, July and August.

Cantabria, Navarra, Ceuta and the Ministry of Education, the slowest

The Pinto City Council (Madrid) appears as the slowest body on the list: it took nine and a half months to publish a single contract. The public entity Mercazaragoza needed eight months on average for its five emergency contracts to reach the Public Sector Contract Portal. And the City Council of Teguise (Las Palmas), eight and a half months (in 40 contracts). But local entities were not the only ones to delay transparency.

Among the autonomous communities, Cantabria takes the cake: an average of almost four months, well above the 15 days established by law. Navarra, Ceuta and the Canary Islands exceed two and a half. The Balearic Islands, meanwhile, was the fastest: it took an average of 13 days between the award and its publication.

In the General State Administration things do not improve much: 38 days between the award and its publication. But here too there are differences, and notable ones, between ministries. Culture and Sports, with more than four months, Education and Interior, surpassing the two, or Transport and Territorial Policy took longer than the ministry with more weight in this crisis: Health took 51 days on average. The Ministry of Social Rights was the fastest: its average was only two days and none of the six contracts it awarded reached the Public Sector Contract Portal after 15 days. Of course, the real delay was greater, because for all these calculations the counter was stopped during the alarm state.

It is not the first time that the transparency of emergency contracts has been late. In fact, in early 2020 the Government published contract of some repairs at the consulate in Hamburg that had been signed in April 2018, almost two years earlier. And the slowest contracts of 2020, signed at the beginning of the year and not published until 2021, were still precovid (a CT scan for Elda Hospital and works at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture, for example). But the massive use of emergency procedures to manage the pandemic has brought with it, in parallel, a massive delay in the publication of these thousands of contracts.

Equal transparency rules for all

The transparency of emergency contracts is not only important because it is the only information we have on those contracts, although it is usually scarce – who has been awarded what, for how much and why this procedure has been used – but also because, how all public contracts can be appealed. And if it is not published, the deadline for submitting that appeal is not known or starts. Therefore, even if the contract has been oral, it is mandatory to document and publish it.

The State Public Procurement Advisory Board recalled this in a informative note, where it admitted that it is not necessary to open a file, or to announce that you want to contract something, but that the Law “does not include, on the other hand, specialties for these contracts in relation to the publicity of the awarding and formalization acts in the contracting profile ”. That is: in terms of transparency, they have the same rules as the rest, those established by the Law in articles 151.1 and 154.1: the award and formalization must be published in 15 days in the contractor’s profiles.

The Independent Office for Procurement Supervision (Oirescon) also insisted on this idea. He did it in his various reports on transparency in emergency contracts, where he also denounced the lack of data and its inconsistency and the problems of public access in many of them. And he put a bigger problem on the table: we analyze what has been published, but we cannot analyze what does not exist, what has not yet been made public. And, considering the delays that we do know about, it is more than likely that there are many emergency contracts awarded in 2020 that have not yet seen the light.

Esteban Umerez, a lawyer specialized in public contracts, agrees: the use of emergency processing does not prevent the publicity rules from being complied with as in the rest of public contracts. What about the almost two months that passed from the suspension of administrative deadlines that promulgated the state of alarm on March 14 until they resumed on May 7? From his point of view, those contracts that were signed during that time – despite the suspension of the deadlines, because they were emergency – had to have been published in 15 days: “If hiring is possible, advertising must be possible” .

Even so, for this report we have not counted that time in which everything stopped when doing the calculations. And even with that extra extension, the delays are more than considerable.