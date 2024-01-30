'At least half of Gaza buildings damaged or destroyed'

In the war that has now lasted almost four months, the Israeli forces have damaged or destroyed more than half of all buildings in the Gaza Strip. This is evident according to the BBC an analysis of satellite data by the City University of New York and Oregon State University. Researchers at the universities compared current images with previous images to identify changes in the height or structure of buildings that indicate damage.

That analysis shows that between 144,000 and 175,000 buildings in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed. This corresponds to between 50 and 61 percent of all buildings in the narrow coastal strip. Across the Gaza Strip, residential areas have been flattened, shopping streets reduced to rubble, universities destroyed and agricultural land disturbed.

The images also show that the bombing of the southern and middle parts of the Gaza Strip has intensified since early December. The southern city of Khan Younis in particular has come under fire in recent weeks. According to Israel, this is a Hamas stronghold.