At least four people died and more than 20 were injured after the violent collision of a bus and a minibus in the Lima district of Comas, occurred this Sunday morning, reported the director of the hospital, where the victims are treated.

The director of the Sergio Bernales de Comas hospital, Miguel Ángel Narrea, told the RPP radio station that two adults arrived lifeless at the health center and another two died in the course of the morning from multiple fractures while being treated.

The event occurred around 8 in the morning (1:00 p.m. GMT) on the Pasamayito road, which connects the districts of Comas and San Juan de Lurigancho, in the north of the capital, when a minibus with passengers rammed a parked bus at high speed, which ended up turning 180 degrees after the impact.

The collision occurred in an area known for being a section where accidents often occur, in fact it is called by the residents as the “Devil’s Curve”.

“Thanks to the immediate intervention of the health personnel of the Sergio Bernales Hospital, 13 people were discharged and 11 remain hospitalized, of which three are in the ICU“, the Ministry of Health said on Twitter in the latest update on the accident.

Hours before, he explained that a total of 24 people were being treated by health personnel from the Sergio Bernales Hospital, as a result of this accident, and that there were eight pediatric patients and 16 adults receiving care in the trauma, shock and observation unit.

Local media reported that, according to testimonies from people at the scene of the accident, the passengers of the minibus were members of an evangelical church and were going to an activity of their congregation.

