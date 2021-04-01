Police officers at the scene of a shooting Wednesday in Orange, California. ALEX GALLARDO / Reuters

At least four people, including a child, died on Wednesday when a man opened fire in an office building in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, according to police. The attacker, whose motivations are unknown at the moment, was also shot after the intervention of the agents and was transferred to a hospital. A fifth victim, who was injured, was also hospitalized.

The police have not given any details about the victims of the attack that took place on the top floor of an office building. After receiving a call reporting a shooting, the security forces went to the place where the attacker continued to shoot, according to local authorities. According to the newspaper Los Angeles TimesWhen the police arrived, there was a shootout between the uniformed men and the attacker. All the agents who participated in the operation were unharmed.

“Horrible and heartbreaking,” lamented California Governor Gavin Newsom, who sent a message of solidarity to the families of the victims through his social networks. Democratic congresswoman Katie Porter also condemned the attack and said her team will follow up on the investigations.

The California shooting comes just a week after a gunman murdered 10 people in a Colorado supermarket. A few days earlier, another gunman attacked three massage parlors in the Atlanta area and killed eight people, six of them Asian women.