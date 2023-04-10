Home page World

Richard Strobl

A large avalanche has fallen in the French Alps. © Screenshot: Twitter/Contamines-Montjoie Ski Resort

An avalanche has claimed at least four lives in the French Alps. The rescue workers are on duty.

Update from April 9, 7:33 p.m.: In France, people are still being searched for after the large avalanche near Mont Blanc. According to the regional newspaper Le Dauphine one wants to continue searching until about 8 p.m., especially from the air. After that, the search will be suspended until Monday, 7 a.m.

At the time of the avalanche, there were no photos or detailed video recordings of the mountain, according to Sub-Prefect Emmanuel Coquard, according to the report. “Therefore, we do not know how many people were hit by the avalanche,” he continued.

First report from April 9th: Chamonix – Another avalanche accident in the Alps. This time in France. At least four people died in a descent on Sunday afternoon in the French Alps near Chamonix. According to initial findings, several people were also injured. France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Large avalanche in France’s Alps: at least four dead

The rescue work is still in progress. According to Darmanin, the avalanche fell around noon on the Armancette glacier near Mont Blanc on the French-Italian border. The Mont Blanc (also written Mont Blanc, Italian Monte Bianco, in German “White Mountain”) is the highest mountain in the Alps. Darmanin thanked the rescue workers.

“I thank them for their commitment,” said the minister. He commemorates the victims and their families. French President Emmanuel Macron has also spoken out: “We are thinking of you and your families. Our rescue services are mobilized to find people who are still stuck in the snow. Our thoughts accompany them, too,” he wrote via Twitter.

Avalanche in the Alps of enormous size

According to the French local newspaper Le Dauphine the avalanche report was received around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Accordingly, from the beginning there was talk of a “big avalanche” in Contamines-Montjoie on the Armancette glacier. In the subsequent rescue operation, two rescue helicopters were used early on.

It was later revealed that the avalanche was about 500 meters wide and fell over 1,500 meters.

The Contamines-Montjoie ski area published video recordings of the avalanche via Twitter, which show the enormous size and force of the snow masses. “Big exit this morning… Be careful offpiste,” the clip’s post read. It was later added that the avalanche is said to have started in the Domes de Miage ski area.

According to the local newspaper Le Dauphine Four dead and one injured are currently confirmed. Eight people are said to have survived the avalanche unharmed.

Only on Saturday did a large avalanche go off in Switzerland, burying 16 people.