Four Israelis died and several were injured on Tuesday, June 20, when a group of Palestinians fired at them near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank, according to the Benjamin Netanyahu Administration. The event occurred a day after an Israeli army raid on Jenin left at least six Palestinians dead and nearly a hundred injured.

The violence continues to escalate in territory occupied by Israel and leaves victims on both sides. At least ten people, six Palestinians and four Israelis, have died in the last 24 hours.

The most recent lethal event occurred on Tuesday, June 20, when, according to the Israeli Army’s version, a group of Palestinian men opened fire at a gas station, near the Jewish settlement of Eli, north of the Palestinian city of Ramallah, in the West Bank. As a consequence, at least four citizens died and another four were injured.who were taken to nearby hospitals, the country’s ambulance service said.

The Defense Forces of the majority-Jewish nation said they shot and “neutralized” an attacker, whose condition has not been clarified by the authorities. However, photos circulated of a bloody man lying in the street where the shooting took place, next to an automatic rifle.

A body lies on a street where a suspected Palestinian attack left four people dead, near the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the occupied West Bank, on June 20, 2023. © Reuters/Ammar Awad

The Israeli authorities added that they continue to search for the other alleged attackers.

Meanwhile, the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip, and Islamic Jihad, two movements that have staged fatal rocket exchanges with Israel, praised the attack, noting that it was a response to the Israeli army’s raid on Jenin. , one day before. That raid left at least six Palestinians dead, iIncluding a child under the age of 15, and more than 90 injured.

“Revolutionaries in the West Bank are attacking everywhere and specifically where (Israel) doesn’t expect it,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

However, none of the jihadist groups has claimed responsibility for what happened on Tuesday.

For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a meeting with the army chief and other senior security officials to discuss a response to the shooting.

At least 126 Palestinians, 23 Israelis and two foreigners have died so far in 2023

The West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories that the Palestinians claim as their own for the eventual formation of a state, have experienced an increase in violence in the last 15 months. All at a time when the Israeli Army intensifies its raids to capture suspects of attacking citizens of their country and the Palestinians increase their attacks against Israelis in the streets.

On Monday June 19, in an action described from the Palestinian territories as a “massacre”, Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, sparking a firefight with Palestinian militants there.







The most recent confirmed fatality is a 48-year-old man who lost his life early Tuesday from injuries and the death toll could rise as nearly a hundred people were injured.

In the operation, the Israeli Army detained two people and used an Air Force helicopter, something that had not happened for almost two decades, and the Benjamin Netanyahu Administration indicated that it used it to evacuate its wounded soldiers after the outbreak of an explosive device, reported the France 24 correspondent in Israel and the Palestinian territories, Federico Cué.

A Palestinian intelligence official said that Israel had not fired missiles from an aircraft over Jenin in more than two decades. © Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP

The intense escalation in violence has so far left at least 126 Palestinians dead, 23 Israelis and two tourists dead so far this year, leading many on both sides of the conflict to fear a further escalation.

The Netanyahu government claims that those killed on the Palestinian side were militants, but among the fatalities there are also young people who threw stones while protesting the military incursions and others who were not involved in the clashes.

With Reuters and AP