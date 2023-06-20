At least four people have died and four others have been injured, one of them seriously, in a Palestinian attack on Tuesday in the Jewish settlement of Eli, between the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Nablus, health services have reported.

According to the Israeli army, the attackers arrived by car at a petrol station in Eli, near Ramallah, and opened fire on the civilians there, at the entrance to the settlement. One of the attackers was killed right there.

In a subsequent statement, after the pursuit of other suspects had begun, the security forces claimed to have killed a second attacker in the car in which he was fleeing, where the weapon allegedly used in the attack was found.

This Tuesday is one of the deadliest Palestinian attacks so far this year, after seven Israelis were killed last January in another shooting attack near a synagogue near Jerusalem.

The defense minister, Yoav Gallant, has called an emergency meeting with the high command of the security organizations. The head of National Security, the ultra Itamar Ben Gvir, has called for a response operation to be launched and, as on previous occasions, has defended the use of selective assassinations. For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated without giving further details that now “all options are on the table.”

The injured have been rushed to a hospital while the search for other possible attackers continues. The Army guards the entrance to the Palestinian towns from highway 60, where the gas station of the attack is also located.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The attack comes a day after a raid in the city of Jenin, in the northern West Bank, which sparked intense clashes and in which five Palestinians were killed, at least three of them militants. The raid, which lasted nine hours, was the first in this occupied territory since the end of the Second Intifada in 2005 in which the Israeli Armed Forces opened fire from helicopters.

Another 91 Palestinians and seven Israeli soldiers and policemen were wounded in the raid, which comes amid calls within Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and the settler leadership to launch a major operation in the northern West Bank.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.