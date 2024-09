Wednesday, September 4, 2024, 9:47 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Back to school in the United States means the return of school shootings. The one that opened this macabre season on Wednesday occurred, as is most common, in one of those towns where nothing ever happens, Winder (Georgia), with less than 20,000 inhabitants.

This content is exclusive for subscribers