At least four detainees were killed in the fire in Iran’s Evin prison in the night from Saturday to Sunday. At least 61 people were also injured. That reports Iranian state news agency IRNA on Sunday.

Earlier, the Iranian authorities reported a number of nine injured. The four victims died from a lack of oxygen as a result of the smoke. The news agency says ten injured had to be admitted and four of them were in critical condition.

The fire in the notorious prison in Tehran started on Saturday evening. Political prisoners, including people with dual nationality, are held in the complex. Human rights organizations regularly write about beatings, rapes, torture and other abuses taking place in Evin Prison.

According to IRNA, the fire broke out after a fight between detainees took place in a sewing workshop in the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, but there was no way to prevent death and injuries. A number of inmates tried to escape during the fire, but were said to have failed.

protests

Demonstrations have been going on in Iranian cities for weeks after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. She died in detention when the vice squad assaulted her after being arrested for wearing her headscarf too loosely. Every day large groups of Iranians take to the streets to demand the departure of the Iranian regime and to protest for better women’s rights. After the fire, “death to the dictator” was chanted on the streets of Tehran on Saturday night.